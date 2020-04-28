Virginia Beach waiving meals tax through June

From May 1 through June 30, you can order from the menu of any spot in the city and not have to pay the meals tax, saving you 5.5 percent on the total bill!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In an effort to help both the restaurant industry and customers in Virginia Beach, the City is getting rid of the meals tax for a couple of months!

Virginia Beach City Council also voted to waive late fees and interest on personal property taxes and real estate taxes until August 1. Personal property and real estate taxes are due June 5.