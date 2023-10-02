Virginia Beach wants residents to weigh in on future recycling program

The city's recycling contract with Tidewater Fibre ends June 30, 2024. The city said, "changes in the global commodities market have led to increased costs."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach will soon see a change in their curbside recycling when the city's recycling contract ends come summer 2024, but before that city officials are asking residents for feedback on the program.

The city's recycling contract with Tidewater Fibre ends June 30, 2024, so city officials are asking residents to take a survey to identify their priorities when it comes to recycling services offered.

In a release, the city said "changes in the global commodities market have led to increased costs in recycling operations." With these costs in mind, city officials say they will use the survey results to decide on a recycling program that meets residents' priorities and how to fund it.

There are four options currently under consideration:

1. Maintain the same services but increase residents' monthly costs.

2. Eliminate curbside recycling and increase the number of drop off recycling centers in the city.

3. Develop an opt-in/opt-out program for residents

4. Seek residents' own suggestions

The survey, which features 17 questions, is open from Monday, Oct. 2 to Friday, Nov. 17.

There are currently 125,000 residents using the curbside recycling service, with city leaders telling 13News Now they 're anticipating an increase in those services.