Virginia Beach School Board considers extending gun-free zone protections

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tuesday night Virginia Beach School Board discussed proposed changes to increase protections.

School board leaders want to extend gun-free zone protections to any building owned or leased by the division.

The division’s current safety policy states weapons aren’t allowed on school grounds

Now school leaders want to add:

“The School Board designates any building or property that the School Board owns or leases where employees are regularly present for the purpose of performing their duties, outside of school zones, as gun-free zones.”

Board Chair Carolyn Rye said the changes came about after the general assembly passed legislation giving school divisions the power to extend gun-free zone protections.

Vincent Smith is behind a Facebook event page that encouraged the community to speak against the changes at Tuesday’s meeting.

“Gun-free zones kill people,” Smith said. “So maybe we need to try something different, don’t know what different looks like. But I can tell you that this is not the solution to make the employees and the citizens that come out of that building safer.”

The proposed revision also adds school-sponsored events to the policy but doesn’t specify which.

"I think school board meetings need to be gun free,” said board member Beverly Anderson. “We have law enforcement present for protection and enforcement of decorum, so the public doesn't need to bring guns in the administration building”

Board member Ternace Riggs told 13News Now this isn’t about politics.

“It’s about the safety of our children and staff,” Riggs said.

Smith said he worked in Building 2 at the time of the mass shooting on May 31 but wasn’t inside. He said he doesn’t believe more gun-free zones will stop shootings.

“There are two sides to this argument,” Smith said. “In the end, everybody wants the same thing, they just want everybody to be safe.”

We asked the division what school-sponsored events are considered gun-free zones under this proposed policy and are waiting to hear back.