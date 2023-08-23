Virginia Beach woman gets 3-year prison sentence for 2021 stabbing

Wendy Velasquez, 44, was charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of malicious wounding in August 2021.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach woman will spend the next 3 and a half years in prison in relation to a 2021 stabbing that injured a man and two children.

Wendy Velasquez has been sentenced to 45 years in prison with all but 3 years and 7 months suspended. She will serve an active prison sentence of a little over 3 and a half years in prison with conditions from the judge, according to a spokesperson from the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney Office.

The incident happened in the 4700 block of Bridgeman Lane, near Independence Boulevard and North Witchduck Road.

All of the victims in this incident were expected to survive, said police at the time.

At 9:35 a.m. Thursday, emergency personnel received a report that multiple people had been stabbed in a home. Upon arrival, officers located Velasquez, a 23-year-old man, and two boys (ages 17 and 9) suffering from stab wounds.