Virginia Beach woman accused of attempted child abduction deemed incompetent to stand trial

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman who allegedly tried to abduct two children from a Virginia Beach Target last year is incompetent to stand trial, doctors say.

Patricia Metz had been charged with two counts of attempted abduction and four counts of assault and battery.

Police said Metz tried two separate times to kidnap young kids outside the Target located on South Independence Boulevard near Princess Anne Road back in August of 2019. In the process, witnesses said she fought adults who were with the children.

Metz had displayed erratic behavior following her arrest, including appearing naked for video hearings. Metz's public defender asked that she undergo a competency and sanity evaluation.

On Thursday, the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said doctors had determined that not only Metz was incompetent to stand trial. Additionally, doctors said that following several months of inpatient treatment, they determined her competency could not be restored.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office cannot prosecute a defendant who is incompetent and was forced to withdraw the charges against her.