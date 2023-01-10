Virginia Beach’s annual Neptune Festival weekend attracts scores of people

The festival features arts and crafts vendors on the boardwalk and an international sand sculpting championship.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach’s annual Neptune Festival comes to an end Sunday.

The weekend-long event is free and open to the public and features everything from arts and crafts vendors along the boardwalk to an international sandcastle building competition.

“We come out here because it’s just a tradition to see all the art and listen to the music,” festival-goer Genevieve Johnson said.

The event returned to Virginia Beach after taking a year off because of 2022’s Hurricane Ian.

The boardwalk craft show is a big part of the festival. More than 200 artists from around the country came together to show off their paintings, jewelry, and artisan crafts.

Reba McConnell of Reba Arts, a longtime vendor, said it’s good to be back on the boardwalk and she’s happy with the great turnout.

“I honestly think this is my eighth or ninth year in the Neptune Festival,” McConnell said. “You know what drives me to even paint every year is the feedback, the people, the energy that you feel out here on the boardwalk.”

Festival goers also enjoyed daily live music at stages set up along the oceanfront.

And at the end of the boardwalk, the International Sand-Sculpting Championship is back.

Master sand sculptors from all over the world built massive works of art using just sand and water.

The festival also featured sand sculpting classes to give people a chance to learn from the experts.

People who attended said they’re glad the annual festival is back at the beach.

“We just like to come out and see all the different vendors, enjoyed the food, the cool music, just the scene,” Kevin Dennis said. “We got blessed with such amazing weather, we had to get out and enjoy it.”

The weekend festival also featured an 8K Race, parade, volleyball tournament, surfing contest, and free fitness classes.