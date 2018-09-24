VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — After a few delays, Virginia Beach's Housing Resource Center will officially open its health facility on Monday morning.

The facility, located off Witchduck Road, is meant to be a one-stop shop for anyone who is homeless. It opened its doors for people who don't have a permanent place to stay for the first time on Friday.

According to city officials, the 60,000 square-foot, $29 million shelter has 49 single beds, 10 motel-style units for families and 30 one bedroom studio apartments with both kitchens and bathrooms.

SEE ALSO: Virginia Beach shows off new center for homeless population

The newly-opened healthcare clinic will provide free exams, pain management, health education and much more beginning at 9 a.m.

Homeless Service System manager Pamela Shine said she hopes people take advantage of the resources.

"It will be warm and inviting," Shine said. "No judgments whatsoever. We are here to help you."

This center will also have mental health services, job training and partnerships for people to get jobs.

Officials say it's a place to come, and to get the help you need.

More information about the Housing Resource Center can be found on the City of Virginia Beach's website.

© 2018 WVEC