VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s no secret that Virginia Beach's Rosemont Road is notorious for flooding and getting congested during rush hour. So the road is getting an upgrade between Primrose Lane and Dam Neck Road.

That’s about 1.3 miles of street work that city officials want to hear your thoughts about before they break ground.

Gary Wilson said he sees the congestion because Rosemont Road is just past his back yard.

"It gets a little tight down here near Rosemont and Buckner,” said Wilson.

Even though he deals with the traffic daily, he feels conflicted about the city's plans to change the street. Those plans include expanding the street that would change it from two to four lanes, with a 45 miles per hour speed limit.

“I don't think it's necessary to have four lanes there,” he said.

Project manager Joshua Holt insists the upgrades are valuable.

“The street expansion is actually going to help the traffic because there are going to be more lanes to handle the capacity,” said Holt.

Current plans for the upgrades are only 60 percent done, so there's still time for the city to take feedback from people like Wilson.

This $18.5 million project is funded by the state and city. It includes more than just street expansion. Once construction starts at the end of 2019, stormwater drains and utilities will be the first to see an upgrade to help reduce flooding.

Holt explained the road work will continue after that and sidewalks will stretch 10-feet wide for pedestrians to walk and ride along.

Topping off the 18-month project: existing traffic signals will be upgraded so drivers can see them better.

That's a feature Wilson supports as a parent, with college students nearby. "The lights being upgraded might help,” said Wilson.

With all these changes to come, Wilson said he plans to give his input at the community meeting Thursday night, before the construction crews break ground.

Councilwoman Shannon Kane is hosting the meeting. The project manager will present the current construction plans at the Boys and Girls Club on Competitor Court.

People living in the Buckner Farms and Green Run neighborhoods are invited to join at 6 p.m.