x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia Beach

Smartmouth Brewery to host cider, beer festival at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

The 'Pressed Fest' is happening Nov. 19-21 at the Smartmouth Pilot House on 32nd Street in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from March 5, 2019.

Cider and beer lovers are coming together for some weekend-long fun at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

'Pressed Fest' is happening from Friday, Nov. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Smartmouth Pilot House on 32nd Street. It's a free event that's open to people of all ages.

You'll be able to enjoy Virginia ciders, craft beers from Smartmouth, and a full lineup of live Americana & Folk music.

The event will also have a food truck from Donniefrys and some yummy treats from the All Good Granola Pop-Up and the BakedAF Pop-up.

These are the participating guest cideries from VA:

The following groups will perform live music: 

  • Bennett Walker Wales
  • Fox & the Bear
  • Cody Christian & Friends
  • Dead Billionaires
  • Jonah Grinkewitz of Court Street Company

For more information on the festival, visit the PRESSED FEST Facebook page.

Related Articles

In Other News

Recovering drug addict encourages others to get help as overdose deaths soar