Smartmouth Brewery to host cider, beer festival at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from March 5, 2019.
Cider and beer lovers are coming together for some weekend-long fun at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
'Pressed Fest' is happening from Friday, Nov. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Smartmouth Pilot House on 32nd Street. It's a free event that's open to people of all ages.
You'll be able to enjoy Virginia ciders, craft beers from Smartmouth, and a full lineup of live Americana & Folk music.
The event will also have a food truck from Donniefrys and some yummy treats from the All Good Granola Pop-Up and the BakedAF Pop-up.
These are the participating guest cideries from VA:
The following groups will perform live music:
- Bennett Walker Wales
- Fox & the Bear
- Cody Christian & Friends
- Dead Billionaires
- Jonah Grinkewitz of Court Street Company
For more information on the festival, visit the PRESSED FEST Facebook page.