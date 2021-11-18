Smartmouth Brewery to host cider, beer festival at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

The 'Pressed Fest' is happening Nov. 19-21 at the Smartmouth Pilot House on 32nd Street in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from March 5, 2019.

Cider and beer lovers are coming together for some weekend-long fun at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

'Pressed Fest' is happening from Friday, Nov. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Smartmouth Pilot House on 32nd Street. It's a free event that's open to people of all ages.

You'll be able to enjoy Virginia ciders, craft beers from Smartmouth, and a full lineup of live Americana & Folk music.

The event will also have a food truck from Donniefrys and some yummy treats from the All Good Granola Pop-Up and the BakedAF Pop-up.

These are the participating guest cideries from VA:

The following groups will perform live music:

Bennett Walker Wales

Fox & the Bear

Cody Christian & Friends

Dead Billionaires

Jonah Grinkewitz of Court Street Company