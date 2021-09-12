Virginia Coast Guard searching for missing man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The above video is on file from August 20, 2021.
The Coast Guard Sector Virginia began a search on Saturday night for a missing 23-year old man after he disappeared while swimming at Dam Neck Beach.
The Coast Guard and additional agencies received notification of the man's disappearance at 7:23 p.m. on September 11th and then issued an Urgent Marine Notification Broadcast.
They deployed a 45-foot response boat from the Coast Guard Station Little Creek and a helicopter from their air station in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
The man was last seen wearing dark colored swim trunks.
The Virginia Beach Fire Department, the Virginia Beach Marine Patrol and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission are assisting in the search.