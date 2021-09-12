Virginia Coast Guard searching for missing man

The man was last seen wearing dark colored swim trunks.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The above video is on file from August 20, 2021.

The Coast Guard Sector Virginia began a search on Saturday night for a missing 23-year old man after he disappeared while swimming at Dam Neck Beach.

The Coast Guard and additional agencies received notification of the man's disappearance at 7:23 p.m. on September 11th and then issued an Urgent Marine Notification Broadcast.

They deployed a 45-foot response boat from the Coast Guard Station Little Creek and a helicopter from their air station in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

The man was last seen wearing dark colored swim trunks.