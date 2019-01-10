VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you're trying to sneak more beach trips in before the temps cool down, Virginia Beach wants to make it easier for you to visit the Oceanfront.

The city is extending and expanding it's free on-street parking along most of Atlantic Avenue. Since they launched a pilot program last year offering free parking, they're doing it all again this year.

Except this time, they're extending the time and offering more parking.

Beginning Oct. 1, drivers can park anywhere from 6th to 38th Streets for free for two hours between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

The city has added 13 more blocks of parking along with an additional hour of free parking. Last year, they only offered free one-hour parking from 6th Street to 25th Street.

City officials ask that you be wary for signs and pavement markings and park in designated spaces. Hours will adjust in November to accommodate the BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights Merry Mile event.

Free Parking Schedule: