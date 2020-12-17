x
Virginia housing community where Pharrell lived to be sold

Atlantis Preservation LP, an entity of the New York-based company Fairstead, has its eyes on the Atlantis Apartments complex.
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, Pharrell Williams arrives at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. A real estate developer is looking to buy and renovate the Virginia housing community where singer Pharrell Williams lived as a child. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A real estate developer is looking to buy and renovate the Virginia housing community where singer Pharrell Williams lived as a child. 

Atlantis Preservation LP, an entity of the New York-based company Fairstead, has its eyes on the Atlantis Apartments complex. 

The Virginia Beach Development Authority on Tuesday approved up to $39 million in bond sales which will in turn fund a government-backed loan for the affordable housing project. 

The complex is currently owned by a real estate firm based in New Jersey. 

The Virginian-Pilot reports the sale is expected to close in the spring. The city council votes on the project next month. 

