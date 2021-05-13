Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art extends hours of operation for visitors to experience exhibits

The Virginia MOCA is extending its hours of operation for May 27 and June 3. This gives more people a chance to see the current exhibits at the museum.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Local residents and tourists will have a chance to visit an art museum in Virginia Beach if they weren't able to before, since it will be open longer.

The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art announced on Thursday, May 13 that it will be extending its hours of operation to 8 p.m. for two days. This will take place on May 27 and June 3.

“We are looking forward to it,” said Virginia MOCA Director & CEO, Gary Ryan. “If it goes well, we are looking at continuing the extended hours for the summer exhibitions.”

This expansion is happening as part of the museum's pilot program, with an effort to allow people more access to be able to visit.

“Many people in our community have asked for more flexibility in our hours,” said Director of Audience Development, Brad Tuggle. “If you are a working parent and/or have athletic, religious, or volunteer commitments on the weekends, we may never be open when you can visit. Expanding access is a mission-based priority. We continually review operations to identify and address all types of barriers. Recent changes include free admission, bilingual audio tours, and now revised hours of operation.”

A spokesperson for the museum said the current exhibits don't have that much time remaining for visitors to see them. Those exhibits are set to close on June 6.

The current displays include 'Nourish,' which is a collaboration of 12 artists and food specialists from the local area. Additionally, its latest work was chosen by 'American Appetite: Selections from the Chrysler Museum of Art,' Real Food Films and a Community Gallery Open Call.

To reserve your free admission ticket, visit the Virginia MOCA website.