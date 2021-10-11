3 Virginia Natural Gas workers honored by national service organization

Three employees at Virginia Natural Gas were presented with Quilts of Valor as a token of appreciation for their service in the military.

It was a healing and heartfelt moment Thursday afternoon when three local utility workers were honored for their service in the United State military.

The honorees, employees at Virginia Natural Gas were presented with Quilts of Valor. That's a national service organization that has a mission to help bring comfort to veterans and service members who were impacted by war.

The handmade quilt is supposed to be a healing cover made with love and appreciation for those individuals. This program has been around since 2003, with more than 250,000 patriotic quilts making a mark around the world.

After the presentation was done, VETNET-VA, an employee resource group for Virginia Natural Gas donated $2,500 to the local chapter of the Quilts of Valor.

Some of the quilts have even included thoughtful notes and prayers for those who put their lives on the line during World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm and beyond.