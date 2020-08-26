x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Virginia Beach

Virginia Senate approves changes to police assault law

State senate lawmakers have advanced a bill that would allow a judge or jury to downgrade the crime of assaulting an officer from a felony to a misdemeanor.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Senate has approved legislation that would eliminate a six-month mandatory minimum sentence for assaulting a police officer. 

The bill was approved despite strenuous objections from Republicans who said it disrespects police at a time when they have come under attack during nationwide protests. 

Democrats said the legislation does not minimize the crime of assaulting a police officer but instead makes a distinction between serious assaults and minor assaults. 

The bill keeps the charge as a felony, but gives a judge or jury discretion to reduce it to a misdemeanor if there is no bodily injury or if someone’s culpability is slight because of diminished capacity or a developmental disorder. 

Related Articles