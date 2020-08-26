Virginia Senate approves changes to police assault law

State senate lawmakers have advanced a bill that would allow a judge or jury to downgrade the crime of assaulting an officer from a felony to a misdemeanor.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Senate has approved legislation that would eliminate a six-month mandatory minimum sentence for assaulting a police officer.

The bill was approved despite strenuous objections from Republicans who said it disrespects police at a time when they have come under attack during nationwide protests.

Democrats said the legislation does not minimize the crime of assaulting a police officer but instead makes a distinction between serious assaults and minor assaults.