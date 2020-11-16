Virginia State Police investigates interstate shootings in Hampton Roads; one person dead, another hurt

Troopers said one shooting happened on Interstate 264 around the Broad Creek Bridge. The other was on an interstate in Norfolk or Virginia Beach.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police said that it was looking into two interstate shootings that happened Monday morning, including one that left the passenger in a car dead. Part of the investigation involved determining if there was a connection between each shooting.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya said one shooting happened on Interstate 264 East near Broad Creek Bridge in Norfolk. Around 12:30 a.m., someone in a car shot at the driver of a black BMW. One of the gunshots hit and killed a 23-year-old man who was a passenger in the BMW. The driver wasn't hurt.

The other shooting happened on an interstate in either Norfolk or Virginia Beach around the same time. In that case, Anaya said troopers received a call about that shooting, but it wasn't clear on which interstate it had occurred. Someone started shooting at the driver of a black Acura from Virginia Beach. He was hit in the leg and drove to his home. That's when he reported the shooting to police.

Anaya said troopers weren't sure if the shootings were connected, but she did say they were considered isolated and that there was no danger to the general public.