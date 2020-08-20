Virginia State Police investigates possible shooting on I-264 in Virginia Beach

Police said there is no threat to the community and it is an isolated incident.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia State Police and the Chesapeake Bureau of Criminal Investigations are investigating a possible shooting off the interstate in Virginia Beach overnight.

The incident happened sometime after 1:27 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 264 westbound of Birdneck Road.

Police said there is no threat to the community and it is an isolated incident.

I-264 westbound at Parks Avenue and both southbound and northbound lanes of Birdneck Road to the westbound I-264 entrance ramps are closed during the investigation.