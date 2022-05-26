SENIOR ALERT: Virginia State Police, Virginia Beach Police search for missing, endangered woman

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia State Police sent out a senior alert for Sherrie Ann Smith, 68, Thursday afternoon after the Virginia Beach Police Department said she was missing..
Police said Smith has a cognitive impairment, and they are worried about her safety.
Offices said she last seen in the 1000 block of First Colonial Rd. around 3 a.m. Thursday. The location is just a block away from Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Smith has gray hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 110 lbs. and stands approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall.
The alert said she might have been wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans and carrying a black backpack with pink trim.
If you know where she is, or you've seen her since Thursday at 12:10 p.m., please call Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000.