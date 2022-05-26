SENIOR ALERT: Virginia State Police, Virginia Beach Police search for missing, endangered woman

State troopers said Sherrie Ann Smith, 68, has a cognitive impairment, and police are worried about her safety. Call 757-385-5000 if you see her.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia State Police sent out a senior alert for Sherrie Ann Smith, 68, Thursday afternoon after the Virginia Beach Police Department said she was missing..

Police said Smith has a cognitive impairment, and they are worried about her safety.

Offices said she last seen in the 1000 block of First Colonial Rd. around 3 a.m. Thursday. The location is just a block away from Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Smith has gray hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 110 lbs. and stands approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

The alert said she might have been wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans and carrying a black backpack with pink trim.