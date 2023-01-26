Virginia Supreme Court reverses $1 million verdict in fatal Virginia Beach police shooting

In 2021, a civil court jury found Det. Colas liable and awarded $1 million to Jeffrey Tyree's estate. The Virginia Supreme Court reversed that decision on appeal.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Supreme Court of Virginia reversed a million-dollar judgment in a 2019 fatal police shooting of a man in Virginia Beach.

On February 9, 2019, police were called to a home in the 5700 block of Paiute Road after 57-year-old Jeffrey Tyree brandished a knife and threatened to harm himself with it.

Police said they negotiated for hours with Tyree, who eventually put down the knife. However, Virginia Beach Detective Bradley Colas shot Tyree after the man picked the knife back up and approached another officer in a "threatening manner." Tyree later died at the hospital.

Officials later determined the shooting justified, but Tyree's family filed a lawsuit against Colas. In 2021, a civil court jury found Colas liable for battery and awarded $1 million to Tyree's estate.

The verdict was appealed and on Thursday, the Virginia Supreme Court sided with the detective in a 4-3 ruling, stating that "the plaintiffs’ [Tyree estate's] own uncontradicted evidence established that the defendant detective [Colas] was justified in firing the shot" to protect the life of the other officer.