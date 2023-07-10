Virginia Task Force 2 deployed to assist in Vermont flooding response

Virginia Beach-based VATF-2 is one of 28 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Teams across the country.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Members of the Virginia Beach-based Virginia Task Force 2 (VATF-2) are heading to Vermont in the wake of heavy storms and flooding in the region.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said a team of eight emergency responders from VATF-2 arrived in Lebanon, Vermont, on Monday afternoon. Two additional members were also activated and are expected to arrive in Vermont later Monday evening.