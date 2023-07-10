x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia Beach

Virginia Task Force 2 deployed to assist in Vermont flooding response

Virginia Beach-based VATF-2 is one of 28 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Teams across the country.
Credit: Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Members of the Virginia Beach-based Virginia Task Force 2 (VATF-2) are heading to Vermont in the wake of heavy storms and flooding in the region.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said a team of eight emergency responders from VATF-2 arrived in Lebanon, Vermont, on Monday afternoon. Two additional members were also activated and are expected to arrive in Vermont later Monday evening.

RELATED: Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues

VATF-2 is one of 28 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Teams across the country. The Virginia Beach Fire Department is VATF-2's sponsoring agency, which has conducted search and rescue operations in the aftermath of numerous disasters, including tornado and flooding responses in Kentucky, several hurricanes in Puerto Rico and along the U.S. Gulf Coast, and Surfside, Florida following a condo collapse in 2021. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Gordon Robertson to lead Regent University

Before You Leave, Check This Out