Virginia Task Force 2 sends 80 members to Florida for storm response

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — 80 members of Virginia Task Force 2 are heading to Orlando, Florida to help assist as Tropical Storm Idalia threatens landfall.

The team was activated as a Type 1 Task Force at 2 p.m. on Monday and will depart from the Harry E. Diezel Training Center on South Birdneck Road at 10 p.m., according to a news release.

An additional 14 members will support the Incident Support Team.

The team will stage in Orlando until given further direction from FEMA. Then, they are expected to assist local agencies with requests for assistance as needed, according to the release.