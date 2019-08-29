VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Task Force 2 has 14 members in Puerto Rico working with both local and federal authorities after Hurricane Dorian.

The hurricane ripped through the British and US Virginia Islands on Wednesday.

The 14-members of VA-TF 2 comprise the command staff working to establish what the rescue needs are in the region, but the storm is now threatening to make landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane.

So, the Virginia Beach-based FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Team is on alert and preparing to send more members to conduct water rescue operations and assist with relief efforts throughout Florida.

VA-TF2 has not received an official activation order yet, but that could change within the next 24-hours.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department is the sponsoring agency for VA-TF 2, and it's comprised of firefighters and specialty personnel from across Hampton Roads and the surrounding region.

If the order to deploy is given, the team will assemble at the Fire Training Center, load-up their equipment before making the trip to Florida.

