VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Beach-based Urban Search and Rescue Team Virginia Task Force 2 (VA-TF2) is preparing to provide hurricane relief in response to Hurricane Florence.

On Wednesday, crews trained and planned for any assignments in Coastal Virginia. A decision about when and where to deploy has not been made at this time.

This team is made up of firefighters and other public safety personnel from around Hampton Roads. Last year, Task Force 2 responded to several natural disasters, including Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

