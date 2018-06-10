VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia Task Force 2 is returning home after assisting in Hurricane Florence recovery efforts in South Carolina.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said on its Twitter page that the team will arrive in Virginia Beach on Saturday around 8 p.m.

Virginian Task Force 2 returns to Virginia Beach tonight after conducting more than 1000 structural assessments in flooded areas of Horry, South Carolina, in the aftermath of hurricane Florence. Team expected home at 8 p.m. — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) October 6, 2018

Task Force 2 conducted more than 1,000 structural assessments in flooded areas of Horry County, South Carolina, the fire department said.

Virginia Beach-based Urban Search and Rescue Team Virginia Task Force 2 is made up of firefighters and other public safety personnel from around Hampton Roads.

Last year, Task Force 2 responded to several natural disasters, including Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

