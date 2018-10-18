VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Members of the Virginia Beach-based Urban Search and Rescue Team Virginia Task Force 2 (VA-TF2) are coming home, after deploying to Florida to assist survivors in the wake of Hurricane Michael.

Sixteen members of VA-TF2 left for on October 9. While there, they completed more than 1,400 structural assessments and over 500 humanitarian checks on people in Calhoun and Jackson counties in the Florida Panhandle.

They are expected to arrive back in Virginia Beach sometime Thursday afternoon.

It was the sixth time Task Force 2 has been deployed in just over a month. The first two deployments were to Hawaii in August and September in response to Hurricane Lane and Tropical Storm Olivia.

Members of Virginia Task Force 2 pose with federal law enforcement officers from the Department of Health and Human Services at Blountstown Middle School in Calhoun County, Florida.

Virginia Beach Fire Dept.

The team was then deployed as a state asset in Virginia for Hurricane Florence, and later to both North Carolina and South Carolina.

VA-TF2 is made up of firefighters and other public safety personnel from around Hampton Roads. In addition to the recent deployments, last year Task Force 2 responded to several natural disasters, including Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC