VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia Task Force 2 returned home Saturday night after assisting in Hurricane Florence recovery efforts in South Carolina.

Task Force 2 conducted more than 1,000 structural assessments in flooded areas of Horry County, South Carolina, the fire department said.

Virginia Beach-based Urban Search and Rescue Team Virginia Task Force 2 is made up of firefighters and other public safety personnel from around Hampton Roads.

Virginian Task Force 2 returns to Virginia Beach tonight after conducting more than 1000 structural assessments in flooded areas of Horry, South Carolina, in the aftermath of hurricane Florence. Team expected home at 8 p.m. — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) October 6, 2018

Last year, Task Force 2 responded to several natural disasters, including Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

