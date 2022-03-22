Deputy struck by vehicle while directing school traffic in Virginia Beach

During morning arrival, while directing traffic on Mill Dam Road, one of our deputies was struck by a vehicle. Emergency medical services arrived quickly on the scene and transported him by ambulance to a nearby hospital. He was conscious and appears to have sustained a leg injury. We know that our community joins us in keeping him in our thoughts. While on and around campus, we ask that all drivers are attentive especially during morning arrival and afternoon dismissal. Again, we thank everyone for their care and concern for one of our dedicated community members.