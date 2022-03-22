Deputy struck by vehicle while directing school traffic in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A deputy directing school traffic near Cape Henry Collegiate in Virginia Beach was hit by a car Tuesday morning.
The deputy was directing cars on Mill Dam Road. His name wasn't shared.
A statement from Brooke Hummel, a spokeswoman for the private school, said emergency teams got to the deputy quickly and took him to a nearby hospital.
He has a leg injury, but Hummel said he didn't lose consciousness.
She asked that drivers in the area use extreme caution when driving near the school, and pay special attention around arrival and dismissal times.
Here's the full statement from Hummel:
Dear Cape Henry Collegiate Community,
During morning arrival, while directing traffic on Mill Dam Road, one of our deputies was struck by a vehicle. Emergency medical services arrived quickly on the scene and transported him by ambulance to a nearby hospital. He was conscious and appears to have sustained a leg injury. We know that our community joins us in keeping him in our thoughts. While on and around campus, we ask that all drivers are attentive especially during morning arrival and afternoon dismissal. Again, we thank everyone for their care and concern for one of our dedicated community members.
Sincerely,
Brooke Hummel
Asst. Head of School