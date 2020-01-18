Volunteers haul more than 2,500 trees for Outer Banks erosion project

Volunteers packed up more than 2,500 trees into large trucks and took them to the Outer Banks where they will be placed on dunes.

A team of volunteers met up at the Chicho's Pizza oceanfront location to haul off more than 2,500 Christmas trees for the Outer Banks erosion project.

Chicho's Pizza teamed up with Skimmunity House to collect people's Christmas trees that will be placed on dunes to help with beach erosion.

"Erosion is a big factor, especially in North Carolina where these trees are going to go, and this is going to make a bigger impact over there and help keep the beaches there," Skimmunity House Owner Victor Enriquez said in December.

Virginia Beach Councilman Michael Berlucchi posted pictures on his Facebook page of volunteers packing the trees up in large trucks on Saturday.

Deputies from the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office also volunteered their time.

