Walmart drive-in movie event coming to Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach is one of the locations included in the drive-in movie pop-up events happening in Walmart's parking lots.

Walmart has announced the dates and locations for a series of drive-in movie pop-up events happening in their parking lots across the U.S.

Virginia Beach is one of the locations included in the pop-up events.

It kicks off Aug. 14 and runs through Oct. 21. The pop-up event is visiting 160 Walmart Supercenter locations.

In Virginia Beach, the dates for the drive-in event is Aug. 18-19. Walmart will have a sign-up open at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5. One car per ticket and you must have a vehicle.

Tickets will be free but must be requested in advance.

Guests are required to stay in their car and will spread out to ensure proper social distancing. Masks will be required for visitors who step outside of their vehicles.

You can find out more information by visiting thewalmartdrivein.com.

Here are the movies featured at the Walmart Drive-In event:

Wonder Woman

Spy Kids

Space Jam

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Ghostbusters

The Wizard of Oz

Black Panther

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Friday Night Lights

Free tickets are now available for the #WalmartDriveIn! Enjoy blockbusters and classic films, curated by Tribeca, at select @Walmart locations nationwide, providing families with safe, classic fun this summer. For locations, movies, and tickets visit https://t.co/7C1vlhSVHy pic.twitter.com/tr5j3C2dmn — Tribeca (@Tribeca) August 5, 2020