Walmart drive-in movie event coming to Virginia Beach

Walmart has announced the dates and locations for a series of drive-in movie pop-up events happening in their parking lots across the U.S.
Virginia Beach is one of the locations included in the pop-up events.
It kicks off Aug. 14 and runs through Oct. 21. The pop-up event is visiting 160 Walmart Supercenter locations.
In Virginia Beach, the dates for the drive-in event is Aug. 18-19. Walmart will have a sign-up open at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5. One car per ticket and you must have a vehicle.
Tickets will be free but must be requested in advance.
Guests are required to stay in their car and will spread out to ensure proper social distancing. Masks will be required for visitors who step outside of their vehicles.
You can find out more information by visiting thewalmartdrivein.com.
Here are the movies featured at the Walmart Drive-In event:
- Wonder Woman
- Spy Kids
- Space Jam
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
- Ghostbusters
- The Wizard of Oz
- Black Panther
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Friday Night Lights
There is no alcohol allowed and an FM radio is required for audio. A car radio will work.