VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Walmart is making grocery shopping easier for residents in Virginia Beach and surrounding areas by rolling out a new delivery program.

The new delivery program is an extension of the retailer's curbside pickup service, but now customers can have items delivered to their door instead of driving to pick it up.

There is no subscription required for their service, shoppers only have to pay a $9.95 fee with each order.

Users can shop online or with the Walmart Grocery mobile app. All you have to do is enter your zip code, select your items, and select a delivery time during checkout. The delivery fee will be charged to the shopper during checkout so no money has to be exchanged at the door.

There is a search tool that makes it easier for customers to find items they need and can help filter for dietary restrictions.

Personal shoppers will select the freshest produce, meats, and other items. If prices change between ordering and delivery, shoppers will be charged at the lower price.

Customers can use the grocery delivery service to purchase items outside the grocery aisle like beauty products, electronics, and toys.

The store is running an offer where customers can get their first order delivered for free, meaning the delivery fee is waived, by using the promo code FRESHCAR with a $50 minimum order.

The retailer will begin running the service in Virginia Beach Tuesday, November 6.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC