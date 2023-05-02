Warrior Cup to benefit veterans, first responders with cornhole tournament, concert

Along with the tournament, the Virginia Beach event will have live music, food from Mission BBQ and adult drinks.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach organization is hosting a cornhole tournament and concert on May 13 to support veterans and first responders.

The Warrior Cup, hosted by EQUI-KIDS, will have live music from Dave Cynar Band, food from Mission BBQ and adult drinks, along with the cornhole tournament.

The event will benefit service programs for EQUI-VETS, which serves active-duty military service members and veterans, and EQUI-HEROES, which serves first responders.

The event will take place May 13 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the EQUI-KIDS farm at 2626 Heritage Park Drive in Virginia Beach.