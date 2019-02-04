VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man who police said stole $600 worth of acne cream and multiple electronics from businesses was arrested.

Andrew Weir faces a long list of charges connected to six burglaries in and around the Hilltop area. The incidents happened between March 20 – 22, according to his arrest warrants.

Most burglaries happened at medical offices. One was at a home near the Oceanfront.

Video surveillance at a computer repair shop on Laskin Road caught Weir kicking down the door and allegedly taking electronics. The business owner told 13News Now he believes it played a big part in the investigation.

A search warrant said Weir also posted stolen items on Facebook and posted a video of himself in the same clothes he wore in the burglaries.

Police tracked him down to a home on East Farmington Drive where they confiscated multiple items from a trailer he lived in, according to documents.

The search warrant also alleges that Weir had prior burglary charges in Utah and Nevada. He is also connected to a burglary in Chesapeake.

Weir is in the Virginia Beach Jail being held without bond.

Police have connected Weir to the burglaries on the following addresses: