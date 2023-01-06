Landstown Elementary, Middle schools to dismiss early because of water main problem

A Public Utilities spokeswoman said independent contractors were working on water lines between Princess Anne and South Independence when a valve broke.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A water main issue in Virginia Beach caused some problems for Landstown Elementary, Middle and High schools on Friday.

Lina Tworek with Virginia Beach Public Utilities said independent contractors were working on water lines between Princess Anne and South Independence when a valve broke.

The city tried to shut off the water to that area, as those contractors worked to fix the valve.

Tworek said they were hoping the water main isolation wouldn't affect the schools, Tidewater Community College or Sentara Princess Anne Hospital. Target was expected to have some temporary water outages.

A spokeswoman for the hospital said the building still had running water Friday afternoon.

However, the problem brought low water pressure to the school buildings on Concert Drive and Recreation Drive.