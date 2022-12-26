Freezing cold, burst pipes, and water woes at Virginia Beach mobile home park

A weather warm-up might be ahead, but many people in Hampton Roads are still dealing with the aftermath of the arctic blast.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some people in Hampton Roads are desperate for plumbing repairs after an arctic blast led to a major drop in temperatures.

13News Now spoke with people in Virginia Beach who said they have spent several days, including Christmas, without running water.

A number of people who live at County View Mobile Court near Town Center said their pipes burst from this weekend's bitter chill.

"We hear this loud pop coming up underneath our trailer. We're like, 'OK, water down,'" said Ashley Beck, recounting the night of Christmas Eve.

She explained having to go without water at home since then. "Yeah, no running water whatsoever. It sucked because my best friend had to get a hotel room, just so we could all take showers," said Beck.

She said that depending on which pipes burst, it's either the resident's or office management's responsibility to repair. Beck told 13News Now that in her situation, it's both.

"My dad has been having to go underneath and fix it. It's been difficult," Beck's daughter said.

The family also awaits help from the property maintenance worker.

Other neighbors said they are seeing little to no water pressure. Some whose pipes did not burst told 13News Now off-camera they suspect it stems from maintenance closing a water line.

Meanwhile, Troy Duncan has not been able to look under his trailer.

"God gave us the house, so I'm hoping he'll keep the pipes safe. Mine are wrapped, at least," he said.

However, Duncan is also among the neighbors waiting for the water at his home to flow like normal again.

"This is the third day. It's really getting bad. Even my wife was in there, doing dishes with bottled water just so we could have something to eat off of," said Duncan. "We haven't had showers, flushing water."

He said he called County View's management but has not heard back.

"I'm not really mad or anything. I just wish we could have gotten something done a little better. I think they really do what they can do here, but they're working with a really old park," said Duncan.

13News Now visited the property manager's office, but the door was locked. A reporter also called and texted her, but she has not responded.