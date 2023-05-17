Two rescued from rough jetty waters at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Lifeguards brought two people to shore, where they were treated by EMS. One child was unhurt, and one lifeguard had a minor injury.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Photos from the weekend capture the dramatic moments of a water rescue in Virginia Beach!

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Sunday at the First Street Jetty, where Virginia Beach Fire crews responded to a call of a drowning. They arrived to not find someone drowning, but that the waters were extremely rough and the jetty was pulling four swimmers out further into the ocean.

The rescue involved three civilians in the water, eight lifeguards, and three Virginia Beach Fire Rescue swimmers.

A fireboat and a jet ski also responded to the scene to provide assistance.

The Virginia Beach Lifeguard Association said, "of the first five guards to enter only one was on duty and had fins and buoy - two on break, one with fins one without, two off duty, one with a surfboard and one without."