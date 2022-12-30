Wayne Lynch's new lawyer speaks out on Donovon Lynch wrongful death lawsuit

There was a dispute over some "edits" and "changes" to the $3 million settlement that made its way to the city to be signed.

A new lawyer for Wayne Lynch, the father of Donovon Lynch, just shared a statement about his family's pending lawsuit settlement with the City of Virginia Beach.

Donovon was shot to death by a police officer during a night of chaos at the Oceanfront last year.

A state police investigation didn't find the officer guilty of criminal wrongdoing, but his family sued both the officer and the city in a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit.

It seemed like the city's lawsuit was settled for $3 million earlier this month, but two weeks later, Lynch fired the case attorney, former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

There was a dispute over some "edits" and "changes" to the settlement that made its way to the city to be signed.

Lynch's new lawyer, Joe Sherman, sent 13News Now this statement about what's going on in the case:

There are unacceptable differences between the Memorandum of Understanding and the formal settlement agreement. For example, the Memorandum of Understanding releases the City from pending and available claims from Donovon’s killing. The formal settlement agreement, drafted by the City, seeks an agreement that Mr. Lynch will never “in any way aid” the prosecution “of any action” against Defendants “in any way” related to Donovon’s killing.

The local grand jury did not certify charges against the City’s officer and the City put Donovon’s killer back on patrol. If the Department of Justice investigates and forces the City into systemic changes this would not represent the first time the federal government forced local municipalities to do the right thing. This region will forever remain on the wrong side of the Civil War and school de-segregation – both times local policy made federal enforcement of basic civil rights necessary. Federal litigation forced the opening of Norfolk schools, caused a dramatic relocation of residential populations to the City of Virginia Beach, and resulted in the annexation of Princess Anne County to absorb the immediate and inorganic growth. This year, the federal court found the City violated federal election law by diluting the voting power of minorities.

Mr. Lynch holds out hope the Department of Justice will investigate the City for the intentional killing of his son. The inconsistencies, errors, and provable falsehoods in the City’s account of the incident may inspire the federal government to intervene to require systemic change and improve the safety of policing other young adults in the City. Mr. Lynch cares about the safety of the community and its young adults and will participate and aid any action by the Department of Justice related to Donovon’s unprovoked killing.