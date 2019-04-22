VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A lot of people waited anxiously for months. Finally, Wegmans opened its store in Virginia Beach on Sunday at 7 a.m.

The location off Virginia Beach Boulevard near Independence Boulevard is the first Wegmans in Hampton Roads.

Approximately 500 people will work at the store.

