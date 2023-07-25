Designer fashions, vintage items and more: Westminster-Canterbury On Chesapeake Bay hosts summer sale to raise money

The Flotsam & Jetsom Summer Sale will take place at Bayside Presbyterian Church at 1400 Ewell Road from Aug. 3 to 5.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Westminster-Canterbury On Chesapeake Bay in Virginia Beach is hosting a large summer sale to raise money for its retirement home community.

According to event organizers, the sale will have women's designer fashions, vintage items, jewelry, shoes, purses, jackets, coats, men's wear, books, electronics, kitchenware, toys, games and more.