VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Family and friends are still searching, praying and hoping that 40-year-old Bellamy Gamboa is still alive.

The Virginia Beach mother of four is still missing, however, her Critically Missing Adult Alert expired Wednesday.

13NewsNow wanted to find out what this means and where the investigation into Gamboa’s disappearance stands. Virginia Beach Public Affairs Officer Tonya Pierce said the search is still ongoing. She added that the case weighs heavily on investigators who are still administering the same time, effort and resources to find the mother.

As for why the alert expired, 13NewsNow turned to Virginia State Police, the agency that monitors the alert system.

Spokesperson Corinne Geller explained the alert expires after 48 hours unless there’s a request for a continuance from the investigating agency. However, just because the alert expires doesn’t mean the missing person is found.

Pierce said the Virginia Beach Police Department is still pursuing any leads that come up.

