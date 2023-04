According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, it happened in the 3700 block of Whitney Court.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman is dead after a shooting in Virginia Beach Thursday night.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, it happened in the 3700 block of Whitney Court. That's close to Lynnhaven Parkway.

Police said they believe the shooting is accidental.