Who murdered Hunter Goode in 2018? His family is desperate for answers

Police said someone shot and killed Hunter Goode at Pavilion Condominiums on Elizabeth Court in November 2018. His family is searching for answers.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Nov. 14, 2018.

Nearly three years have passed since a family lost their loved one to a deadly shooting, and they are still searching for answers.

Someone shot Hunter Goode to death in November 2018. After all these years, his family isn't giving up.

“It’s getting harder it feels like, ya know. We don’t know anything,” said Hunter Goode’s sister Holly. “All I know is that someone tried to break in and Hunter pushed them out and then someone broke into the back separately and gunshots went off.”

She said she mourns now, just as much she did on that November day.

Goode said, “He just told me, and it was like what, no. Are you sure it’s my brother, you know are you sure it’s him? I’m like, how do we know ya know. I’m all the way out in California so it’s not like I could just come over.”

Virginia Beach police said Hunter died just feet away from his front door, during what they believe was a home invasion at Pavilion Condominiums on Elizabeth Court.

“Calling my parents, oh my gosh,” Goode said. “It was so hard. We couldn’t get in touch with my mom because her phone died, and we couldn’t tell her until the next day.”

Virginia Beach police said the case has gone cold and they exhausted all their leads.

Goode said, “At first you kind of are like this sucks, but you know maybe we will catch them pretty soon but then you kind of start settling into this thought like no one is helping. No one wants to come forward or has ever been through anything like that.”

The Goode family is offering a $10,000 reward that leads to a conviction.

“There’s nothing that should stop someone from being a good person,” Goode explained. “Even if it’s an accident or whatever the case was, I mean we still don’t know anything.”

She said she is hoping someone out there has the answers to all their questions

Goode said, “I just want to be able to have some peace because it’s kind of weighing on all of us.”

If you have information that could help the Goode family, contact the Virginia Beach Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101. You can also call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can remain anonymous.