VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in a Virginia Beach neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Virginia Beach Police said they were called to the 2400 block of Hunting Horn Way shortly after 3 a.m. Arriving officers found 37-year-old Vinicius Freire Carneiro suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, 53-year-old Dusan M. Naumovic was detained for questioning. He was taken to the Virginia Beach Magistrate's Office, where he was charged with 2nd-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

In an interview off-camera with 13News Now reporter Steven Graves, Naumovic's wife said her husband shot Carneiro because he mistook him for an intruder.

Neighbor Deborah Foeller said the entire situation comes as a surprise to their neighborhood.

“This neighborhood is very, very family-oriented. Kids ride their bikes, parents come with their children all the time and they have picnics,” said Foeller.

Foeller said that right now she just feels for everyone involved.

“My heart goes out to the family that lost a loved one, and my heart goes out to the man who had to take a life. I would certainly feel distraught if I had to take a life as well. It’s always a tragedy when you lose a life,” said Foeller.

Naumovic is currently being held without bond.