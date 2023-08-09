'Wine, Women & Fishing' event returns to Virginia Beach for the 21st year

This event has raised over $1 million for Eastern Virginia Medical School Breast cancer research since it began.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you're a woman who enjoys wine, fishing, or both, the Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation and Eastern Virginia Medical School have teamed up again with an event for you.

"Wine, Women & Fishing" will be held for the 21st year on Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Southside Marina at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach. The annual event raises money for breast cancer research. According to the National Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in American women.

On Sunday morning, fishers can cast their rods in the Billfish Tournament, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. The event will also have a dock party and an award ceremony.

According to the wine foundation's website, this event has raised more than $1 million for Eastern Virginia Medical School breast cancer research since it began.