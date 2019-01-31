VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Following a public vote, Virginia Beach has chosen three artists to decorate the entryway walls of three of the city's recreation centers.

The winning artists will paint their murals at the Bayside, Great Neck, and Princess Anne Recreation Centers. The murals will remain in place for the next two years.

An online poll with five finalists was held through the month of January with more than 2,800 people voting. The three winners were announced Thursday.

The winning submissions and their artists are:

Rosemarie Spracklin / City of Virginia Beach

Rosemarie Spracklin, whose mural will be painted at Great Neck Recreation Center.

Rosemarie is a Virginia Beach resident who has painted murals for Elixir Sensory Gallery in Hampton and at the non-profit creative art studio, Utopia Feni in Virginia Beach.

“My idea originates from relatable experiences of my attraction to continuously live here — the ocean. My father was a ShellBack Sailor, and in dedication to him, and for those who serve(d), I immediately thought of a turtle, as it is depicted in Neptune’s hand at our oceanfront’s renown landmark off 31st Street. I used to pretend to be a mermaid, myself, whenever I swam at the recreation center.”

Aimee Bruce / City of Virginia Beach

Aimee Bruce, whose mural will be painted at Princess Anne Recreation Center.

The Norfolk resident painted the “Helping Hands” mural on the stairway at Mount Trashmore last year. She also has murals in Norfolk’s NEON district and in Portsmouth and was co-creator of the 2018 Nauticus Magenta Line Pier Mural.

“When I was a kid, I had a membership to the old Kempsville Recreation Center. I remember the excitement of meeting new and familiar faces along with the enjoyment of being physically active. If chosen, I hope to create something that can inspire others to go the extra mile in their endeavors.”

Navid Rahman / City of Virginia Beach

Navid Rahman, whose mural will be painted at Bayside Recreation Center.

Rahman is a Norfolk illustrator with murals in Norfolk and Richmond. Recent exhibitions include the NEON Festival, Norfolk Emerging Leaders, and the All in Group Show at Fortune Teller in Richmond.

“The rendered illustration represents the flow of guests visiting the recreation center — giving it a whimsical walkthrough. The colors mimic the reflection of the pool found across from the lobby. I’m trying to keep the image connected to the area and the community this recreation center serves without using any particular person(s). As a past member of the Princess Anne Recreation Center, I have fond memories of coming to the center specifically to use the basketball court and to swim in the pool with a diverse group of neighborhood kids.”