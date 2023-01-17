Winter Wildlife Festival to be held in Virginia Beach

If you're looking to learn something new about different species in the area or to speak with well-known wildlife authors and ecologists, these events are for you.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach's Outdoor & Environmental Programs Department is joining forces with other organizations to celebrate the beauty of species conservation and diversity right in our backyards.

The Winter Wildlife Festival runs from January 28 through February 5, and will include a wide array of events from keynote speakers and workshops to a photo contest and even a birding challenge.

There will also be guided tours that take you to different wildlife refuges across the area. You'll be able to see bird, oysters, turtles and more!

If you're looking to learn something new about different species in the area or to speak with well-known wildlife authors and ecologists, these events are ideal for you.

Different parts of the festival offer different types of experiences. You can find something for any age.