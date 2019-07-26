VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach woman accused of trying to kill her children by putting prescription drugs in their ice cream will soon be released from a state psychiatric hospital.

Lorita Aiken met with several psychologists and psychiatrists, who said in court Wednesday that they determined she is no longer a threat to herself or others.

Aiken can be released from Eastern State Hospital to live in a group home. She will not be allowed to contact her children unless a judge approves it.

At her trial, prosecutors said that back in 2013, Aiken tried to crush a potentially fatal mixture of prescription drugs and feed it to her 4 and 5-year-old children. Her husband came home to find Aiken and their children unresponsive.

Aiken was found not guilty by reason of insanity and admitted to the state mental health system in 2015.