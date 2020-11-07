x
Woman's body found inside burning dumpster near Town Center area in Virginia Beach

Fire crews extinguished a fire inside a dumpster in the 4700 block of Columbus Street. That's when they discovered the woman's body.
Credit: Angelo Vargas / 13News Now

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police said a woman's body was discovered inside a burning dumpster Saturday afternoon.

It was around 12:42 p.m. when dispatch received a call requesting police in the 4700 block of Columbus Street. At the scene, police and the Virginia Beach Fire Department found a dumpster on fire.

According to Capt. Michael Carter with the Virginia Beach Fire Department, their units arrived within two minutes of the call. The fire was extinguished by fire fighters. That's when they discovered a dead body inside the dumpster.

Once they discovered the body, they called the Fire Marshal's office.

Credit: Angelo Vargas / 13News Now

Police said the body is believed to be a woman.

They have not released any more information.

Fire investigators and the Homicide Unit are jointly investigating the incident.

