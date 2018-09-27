VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A Norfolk woman is facing charges after a $35,000 ring was stolen from guests at the Cavalier Hotel.

Chrystal Gregory, 27, is charged with Grand Larceny after police arrested her last week. It comes after about three months of investigation. Court documents said the victims reported the theft from their room safe in June.

The ring was classified as a “Wedding Band Diamond, Gold Bank Silver” in an online incident report.

The paperwork said the victims also had a wallet with a credit card stolen from the safe and random charges for Uber and T-Mobile appeared on it. Records do not indicate Gregory is charged for that theft and Virginia Beach police did not say if they are looking for anyone else in connection to the crimes.

Gregory was working for a traffic engineering company at the time, according to a bail determination sheet in her file. A spokesperson for the company said Gregory was has been terminated from the position and she did not work at any sites, according to his knowledge.

A spokesperson for the Cavalier Hotel responded to the arrest with the following statement:

The Virginia Beach Police Department has informed us that a suspect has been arrested. The hotel management team has cooperated with the authorities throughout the investigation to resolve this isolated incident. The Cavalier Hotel remains committed to the safety of our guests and their belongings and has implemented additional measures and processes to enhance our overall approach to security on property.

Gregory was released on bond. Her next court appearance is in November.

© 2018 WVEC