VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Detectives were investigating the death of a woman whom police found shot inside a car Friday morning.

An officer was on routine patrol when he found the woman's body inside a parked car near the intersection of Golden Oak Court and South Lynnhaven Road.

Police called the death "suspicious." They did not say if someone killed her.

Allen Hoggard told 13News Now he was the woman's uncle. He was at the crime scene to pray. He cried as he remembered her.

“She’s a baby. She’s a baby. Young. She’s just beginning to live her life, going on a nice vacation," Hoggard said. "And this happens. And you want to ask God, why? You really want to ask him, 'Why, God? Why? You’re all powerful. Why, God? Why allow this to happen to such a sweet soul? Why allow this to happen to anybody?'”

Police later discovered an apparent bullet hole through a window at the LASIK Vision Institute, approximately 100 yards from where the woman's body was found.

Investigators have not said if the two are related at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is eligible for up to $1,000 by calling Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters will remain anonymous.