Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Virginia Beach

Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of North Birdneck Road around 7:30 p.m.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police say the woman was crossing Birdneck Road when she was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound. A witness began rendering life-saving efforts on the woman until first responders arrived and took over.

Unfortunately, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.