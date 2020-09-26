Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman died after she was struck by a vehicle in Virginia Beach on Friday night.
Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of North Birdneck Road around 7:30 p.m.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police say the woman was crossing Birdneck Road when she was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound. A witness began rendering life-saving efforts on the woman until first responders arrived and took over.
Unfortunately, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
As of 9 p.m., traffic is still shut down both northbound and southbound Birdneck Road between Old Virginia Beach Road and 24th Street while police investigate the scene.